Blue Jays' Reese McGuire Pleads Nolo Contendere in Public Masturbation Case

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire has reached a plea deal in his public masturbation case.

Per TMZ Sports, a spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office in Pinellas County, Florida, said McGuire was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for disorderly conduct, a second-degree misdemeanor, after pleading nolo contendere.

Per the official police report obtained by Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail, McGuire was arrested in Dunedin, Florida on Feb. 7 after local authorities responded to a call that the Blue Jays catcher was "sitting and masturbating in a white Mercedes SUV in the parking lot" of a Dollar Tree.

Police said McGuire "did not attempt to deny anything" and he was formally charged with misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs.

A plea of nolo contendere means the defendant accepts punishment but doesn't admit or deny guilt.

"The Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire," the team said in a statement on Feb. 12. "He has been in communication with the club and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time."

McGuire was a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013. He made his MLB debut in 2018 and has appeared in 44 games over the past two seasons.