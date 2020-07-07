Patrick Mahomes Says New $503M Contract Prohibits Jet Skis, Basketball, More

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio on Tuesday that his new contract extension, which will be worth up to $503 million over 10 years, includes language that prohibits him from taking part in various physical activities.

"I still don't think I'm allow to play basketball," Mahomes said. "I'm sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there's a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing to, I don't know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It's pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do."

"I'll probably be sticking with football and video games for now," he explained.

Mahomes now owns the richest contract in sports history, besting Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal.

The former Texas Tech star, who went 10th overall to the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft, has been a dominant force ever since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in his first year, which included 50 touchdown passes and an NFL MVP award.

Kansas City lost in overtime of the AFC title game to the New England Patriots, who scored on their opening possession and denied Mahomes a chance to possess the ball in the extra session.

That wouldn't be a problem in 2019, however, as Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win thanks in part to the team averaging 39 points per game in the playoffs.

With Mahomes calling signals, Kansas City figures to at least be in the playoff mix every year in the foreseeable future.

Throughout that period, however, Mahomes will have to refrain from any physical activities outlined in his contract. However, he is a big Call of Duty fan, so it's not as if all his hobbies have been outlawed.

