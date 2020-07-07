DeSean Jackson Issues 2nd Apology to Jewish Community, Promises to 'Do Better'

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologized again Tuesday afternoon after posting an anti-Semitic message on social media Monday:

John Clark of NBC Philadelphia also reported that the wideout apologized to team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman and that "the Eagles told DeSean he needs to be active to promote equality. DeSean and his reps have spoken to Rabbi Doniel Grodnitzky of Chabad Young Philly [Jewish cultural center] to help and DeSean will be educating himself."

The Eagles called Jackson's post "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling" in a statement released Monday:

The NFL also released a statement calling Jackson's posts "highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive" and wrote the posts "stand in stark contrast to the NFL's values of respect, equality and inclusion," per ESPN.

According to ESPN, Jackson had posted an anti-Semitic message incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler that said, in part, that white Jews "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

He also shared two posts on Instagram admiring Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who ESPN noted has been identified as an anti-Semitic figure by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jackson, 33, is in his second stint with the Eagles after stops in Washington and Tampa Bay. He was expected to be one of Carson Wentz's top targets in the 2020 season.

A source told ESPN that the team has not discussed releasing or suspending Jackson at this time.