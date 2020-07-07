Giants Cancel Workouts Because of Ongoing Delays with MLB COVID-19 Testing

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday they have suspended workouts while they await results of their latest COVID-19 tests.

This has become an issue across the league, as the Houston Astros, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals were all forced to cancel workouts Monday because they did not receive their results in time, according to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated.

MLB announced 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus upon initial testing when all teams arrived to camp July 1, but Apstein noted 10 teams hadn't finished testing when that announcement was made. Nine clubs still had not completed testing by Sunday.

The league has issued protocols that include testing for all players every other day during summer camp, but several teams are behind.

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant said some players weren't tested again for seven days after arriving, causing him to be uncomfortable about playing, per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

Even when players have been tested, there have been issues with the lack of timely results.

"Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement Monday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

San Francisco is slated to begin its season July 23 against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.