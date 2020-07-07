76ers' Joel Embiid Initially 'Hated' Idea of Restarting NBA Season Amid Pandemic

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While Joel Embiid will participate in the NBA's restart in Orlando, he's not a fan of the idea.

"I hated the idea. I feel like with everything that's been going on, it's unfortunate with what's going on...all I wanna do is stay safe and stay healthy, keep the people around me safe," Embiid told reporters Tuesday.

Embiid said he's not confident in the NBA's ability to keep players in the so-called bubble, or the players' willingness to adhere to strict social distancing policies.

"I'm not a big fan of the idea. But then again, I'm going to do my job. I'm not going to let the city down...I don't like the idea," Embiid told reporters. "I thought about (not going to Orlando). But then again, I wouldn't want to let my teammates down...you don't want to be in a situation where you put your life at risk."

Embiid also said he's prepared to dominate once the Sixers open play in Orlando.

"I'm Joel Embiid. I want the ball," he said. "I want to be put in a position to help us reach the ultimate goal—win a championship."

