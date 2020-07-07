Danny Green: LeBron James Has Been 'Great' Leader for Lakers During NBA Hiatus

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers swingman Danny Green praised the work of LeBron James as one of the team's leaders during the NBA's hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He hasn't changed at all," Green said of James, per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell. "He's been the leader he's always been since day one. ... He doesn't just lead with his words but by example. He's been great."

The NBA suspended the season in March shortly after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after that, the league ordered all 30 teams to close their training facilities to players and staff.

In addition, players were prohibited from organizing their own workouts at private or public gyms.

Green told Spectrum SportsNet's Chris McGee (h/t Christian Rivas of Silver Screen & Roll) in April that James and Anthony Davis were working to help out their Lakers teammates.

"Bron is checking in on guys, AD's checking in on guys to make sure and see if they have access to a gym or not, if they're in town or not, if they're able to come their way and get workouts in," said Green, who has started all of his 61 games this season.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic also reported in May that James was putting together workouts with one or two of his teammates at a time at an undisclosed location:

Even with the NBA slowly ramping things back up ahead of the restart, the league's coronavirus protocol limits teams to individual workouts through Saturday.

The Lakers' first game back is a little over three weeks away on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps the three-time NBA champ's work behind the scenes will have helped the team get ready for the return of meaningful action.