Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie to Sit out Restart After Another Positive COVID-19 Test

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets will resume the NBA season without Spencer Dinwiddie after the guard again tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday:

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Nets team doctors made the decision to have Dinwiddie sit "out of an abundance of caution."

Dinwiddie told Charania on June 29 that he initially tested positive for COVID-19:

"Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining. I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.

"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando."

There was optimism that Dinwiddie would recover in time to join the Nets before they left Brooklyn for the Orlando area Tuesday.

Dinwiddie tweeted Sunday that his sinus-pressure headaches when he stood up were "starting to subside," but he "got dizzy and felt weak" while working out on a bike.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"But if I can get a negative test tomorrow then they're gonna get me back on court Tuesday," he added.

Dinwiddie is the third Nets player who won't be with the team for coronavirus-related reasons when the season resumes. DeAndre Jordan tweeted June 29 he also tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn't be going to Orlando. Wilson Chandler told Andrews he opted out of playing to be with his family.

In addition to those players, the Nets were already missing injured stars Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder).

Dinwiddie leads the Nets with 6.8 assists and ranks second with 20.6 points per game this season.

Brooklyn (30-34) is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and has a 0.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic for the eighth spot. The Nets will play the Magic in the first game back for both teams on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET.