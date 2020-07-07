NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Marc Gasol, Jerami Grant and More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Given the state of the sporting world, October 18 feels like a near-lifetime away. That's when the NBA will kick off free agency, though, and it's an important date for teams looking to raise their talent levels. This year's free-agent class is headlined by the likes of Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond, though player options may keep them off the open market.

Instead, this year's edition of free agency may be centered around role-players such as Toronto Raptors standout Marc Gasol.

Gasol has recently made some headlines for slimming down during suspended play.

"He's chiseled. He's cut up. He looks great," coach Nick Nurse said, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. "I think it's motivating to the other guys."

How Gasol looks, of course, is far less important than what he can provide on the court. He is an athletic big man with shooting range, and that's a combination that will always draw interest in free agency. This could make it difficult for the Raptors to re-sign him, especially with Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka also scheduled to become free agents.

Expect both VanVleet and Ibaka to be bigger priorities for Toronto than Gasol.

Prediction: Gasol signs elsewhere in free agency.

Jerami Grant

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami is another role player who could command a fair bit of attention on the open market.

Grant—who has averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds this season—has made a good impression in his roughly 26 minutes per game of work and could have multiple suitors in free agency. However, the Nuggets would prefer to keep him as a long-term replacement for Paul Millsap, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

"Grant is their obvious solution, but I've heard chatter that other teams may have their eye on him as well. My educated guess is the Nuggets prioritize retaining Grant," Singer wrote.

While teams aren't likely to view Grant as a centerpiece on either end of the court, he's a tremendous two-way player who should immediately improve a roster. If Denver turns the page on Millsap, however, it could prove difficult for other teams to pry Grant away.

Prediction: Grant re-signs with the Nuggets

Fred VanVleet

The Raptors might have even more trouble trying to retain VanVleet than Gasol. Though not a build-around player, he was a valuable member of last year's championship team, and he's continued to play well following the departure of Kawhi Leonard.

This season, VanVleet has averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 assists. That sort of production without Leonard on the court could be enough to convince teams that VanVleet is more than just a title-run surprise.

According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, teams like the New York Knicks could be interested in paying VanVleet in the $20-million-per-season range.

"The Knicks should walk away if the annual price gets too high, but at something around $20 million a year, he's a solid value who still lets the Knicks have max room in 2021," Hollinger wrote.

The Raptors will likely make a strong push to bring back VanVleet, but if a team out there is willing to overpay to snag him, Toronto may be forced to relinquish him.

Prediction: VanVleet leaves in free agency.