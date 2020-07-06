Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'I Plan on Using My Voice' to Inspire During NBA Restart

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown acknowledged he was concerned about participating in the NBA's restart but that he came around on the idea after considering the platform he'll have while in Orlando, Florida.

Brown offered his thoughts on a conference call Monday, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

"Like, I had apprehensions not just because of social justice, but COVID-related, and had some family issues, as well. But, once I thought about the opportunity that the organization and the NBA presented to play for something bigger than myself, I would have signed up right away.

"I plan on using my voice when I'm down there. I plan on inspiring and spreading light on things that are getting dimmed, and hopefully the NBA and our organization can understand."

The fourth-year swingman said there was "misinformation, or a lack of information being shared" when players were initially weighing whether to play in Florida. Upon learning more, he and some of his colleagues became more comfortable with the idea.

For weeks, Americans have protested against police brutality, systemic racism and social inequality. In May, Brown drove from Boston to Atlanta to participate in a peaceful protest:

One concern is that the return of the NBA could take some of the focus away from the ongoing movement to end systemic racism and police violence.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski in June on behalf of a players coalition that sought certain commitments from the NBA and its official partners.

Bradley cited more diversity among NBA front-office ranks, donations toward groups that will benefit Black communities and business agreements with Black-owned businesses and vendors.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported last Friday the NBA struck a deal with the National Basketball Players Association to allow for players to wear a social justice message from a preapproved list on the back of their jerseys.

Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne reported the NBA and WNBA are also considering a plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the courts they use in Florida to stage games.