LA Dodgers' Full 2020 Schedule Revealed for MLB's 60-Game Season

Mookie Betts' first game as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers is set for July 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of MLB's shortened 60-game regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at the Dodgers' complete schedule:

Betts was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a February trade, and the delayed campaign raised concern he'd never make an official appearance for L.A. during the final year of his contract before becoming a free agent during the offseason.

The Dodgers feature one of the league's deepest lineups led by Betts, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager and Max Muncy. They also have a terrific one-two starting punch in Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, along with a lights-out closer in Kenley Jansen.

Those factors will send Los Angeles into the season as one of the top World Series contenders.

The Dodgers are tied with the New York Yankees for the best championship odds (+350; bet $100 to win $350) with no other team owning a betting line below +1,100 (Houston Astros), per Caesars Palace.

David Price, who was also acquired in the blockbuster offseason trade, won't take part in the title chase. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is among the MLB players who've opted out of participating in the makeshift season. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018.

The regular season will be followed by a traditional postseason with five teams from each league (three division winners and two wild cards) qualifying for the playoffs.

Anything less than a deep playoff run would be a disappointment for the Dodgers.