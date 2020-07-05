Fan Responds to Being Called Out by UFC's Paul Felder: 'You'd Kick My Ass'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The ability to acknowledge one's own limitations can be a valuable asset at times. That's what one MMA fan showed Sunday on social media.

Responding to a post from UFC fighter Paul Felder, Twitter user @joshuaS_10 said Felder should retire because he's "a better commentator than fighter." Felder countered by questioning whether the fan would say that to his face, to which the fan provided the perfect reply:

Felder has a 17-5 professional record, which is solid but not good enough to put him among the elite ranks of UFC. Still, it's important to remember he's capable of beating up a vast majority of the population.

Unless you're in that small group of professional fighters, do not under any circumstances challenge him to physical combat. It's better to take the "L" online.