Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Preseason Knee Injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury during his team's preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Saturday.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley provided a timeline of events:

The 22-year-old was a second-round pick of the Ravens in the 2020 NFL draft after an excellent college career at Ohio State, where he rushed for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns in three seasons. He also caught 71 passes for 645 yards and another five scores.

Dobbins was particularly good in 2019, rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.

"He was right there, probably our top-rated running back," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said during the draft. "Just such an explosive, downhill runner. He has lateral cut ability. I think we added a lot [of] speed, and he's a big part of that."

In Baltimore, Dobbins was drafted to form a one-two punch with Mark Ingram II, who rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 scores in his first season with Baltimore in 2019. But Dobbins quickly established himself as the top option, rushing for 805 yards and nine scores last year compared to Ingram's 299 yards and two touchdowns. Ingram has since moved to the Houston Texans.

The Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Dobbins is out, then Gus Edwards will serve as the team's starter, with Justice Hill backing him up.