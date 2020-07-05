Patriots' Cam Newton Says He's 'Getting Tired of All This Humble S--t' in Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

As he approaches his first season with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton has a message to send.

In an Instagram video, Newton said he's "really a killer" and "getting tired of all this humble s--t." He added that "they start taking advantage of you" when you're humble.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Newton agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots that could be worth up to $7.5 million. Having gone unsigned for so long this offseason, the 2015 MVP is clearly carrying a massive chip on his shoulder.

That isn't too surprising since the Carolina Panthers released him outright in March. The 31-year-old helped guide Carolina to an NFC Championship and is the greatest quarterback in franchise history. Still, the Panthers cast him aside following a disappointing 2019 season.

The Patriots reportedly won't hand Newton the starting job, with ESPN's Dianna Russini speaking to an AFC East head coach who said he knows the Pats "love Jarrett Stidham."

Motivation clearly isn't an issue for the three-time Pro Bowler, though.

