Ronald Acuna Jr. Won't Play for Braves vs. Yankees Because of Wrist Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves warms up prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Houston Astros at CoolToday Park on March 10, 2020 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced star Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees with left wrist soreness.

His status is considered day-to-day.

Acuna showcased his offensive versatility in 2019. He led the National League in stolen bases (37) and runs (127) while finishing with 41 home runs and 101 RBI. His 5.6 WAR ranked 17th among position players on FanGraphs.

Atlanta isn't lacking in depth when it comes to its starting lineup. The team didn't necessarily address the departure of Josh Donaldson but signed Marcell Ozuna to fill out its outfield.

Acuna sets the tone, though, and few other players in MLB possess his combination of power and speed.

A 60-game season is bound to add a level of unpredictability as well. Whereas Atlanta might have had a slightly easier time weathering Acuna's injury over the course of a normal regular season, the condensed schedule magnifies the impact of his absence for every game he misses.

Adam Duvall will likely have to replace Acuna in the outfield, and Nick Markakis is an option for manager Brian Snitker as well.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    Clevinger, Plesac Put on COVID-19 Restricted List

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Clevinger, Plesac Put on COVID-19 Restricted List

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Astros-A's Suspensions

    MLB suspends HOU hitting coach Alex Cintron 20 games, A's CF Laureano six games for roles in Sunday's brawl

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros-A's Suspensions

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Should We Buy or Sell Tatis Jr.'s Hot Start?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Should We Buy or Sell Tatis Jr.'s Hot Start?

    Katherine Acquavella
    via CBSSports.com