Ronald Acuna Jr. Won't Play for Braves vs. Yankees Because of Wrist Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced star Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees with left wrist soreness.

His status is considered day-to-day.

Acuna showcased his offensive versatility in 2019. He led the National League in stolen bases (37) and runs (127) while finishing with 41 home runs and 101 RBI. His 5.6 WAR ranked 17th among position players on FanGraphs.

Atlanta isn't lacking in depth when it comes to its starting lineup. The team didn't necessarily address the departure of Josh Donaldson but signed Marcell Ozuna to fill out its outfield.

Acuna sets the tone, though, and few other players in MLB possess his combination of power and speed.

A 60-game season is bound to add a level of unpredictability as well. Whereas Atlanta might have had a slightly easier time weathering Acuna's injury over the course of a normal regular season, the condensed schedule magnifies the impact of his absence for every game he misses.

Adam Duvall will likely have to replace Acuna in the outfield, and Nick Markakis is an option for manager Brian Snitker as well.