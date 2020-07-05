Video: Dana White Releases Hype Tape for Masvidal vs. Usman Fight at UFC 251

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White wasted little time promoting the newest addition to the UFC 251 card.

White shared a video to hype up Kamaru Usman's encounter with Jorge Masvidal.

Usman was originally slated to face Gilbert Burns on Saturday at UFC's "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. However, MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn reported Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be removed from the event.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Sunday that Masvidal was slotted as Burns' replacement. According to Helwani, Usman and Masvidal will be stationed at a hotel in Las Vegas to undergo coronavirus testing. They'll travel to Abu Dhabi once medically cleared.