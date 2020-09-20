Broncos' Drew Lock Out with Shoulder Injury vs. Steelers; Jeff Driskel Replaces

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock exited Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering an apparent shoulder injury.

Jeff Driskel entered in relief of Lock.

Expectations are high for Lock this season after his promising finish in 2019. The Missouri alum threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and completed 64.1 percent of his attempts in five starts as a rookie.

The Broncos went 4-1 with Lock under center after going a combined 3-8 with Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen as their starting quarterbacks.

Believing they have found their franchise quarterback, the Broncos took steps to surround him with explosive young talent. They selected Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He will play alongside Courtland Sutton, who had 1,112 yards last year.

Until Lock is able to return, Denver will turn to Driskel as its primary quarterback for the time being. The 27-year-old went 0-3 with four touchdowns and four interceptions in three starts for the Detroit Lions in 2019.