Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Anthony Davis Has 'Another Level' He Can Reach

No matter the outcome of this summer's championship pursuit, Anthony Davis is certain to play a leading role for the Los Angeles Lakers.

That statement shouldn't come as a surprise, considering he's a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA choice. Prior to the stoppage in March, Davis averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first season with the Lakers.

Nevertheless, veteran teammate Jared Dudley believes Davis still has room to improve on the offensive end, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell:

Davis' relaxed demeanor can suggest a similar playing style. Sharing the floor with and deferring to LeBron James is a factor, too.

Once the season resumes, though—and especially in the playoffs—Davis may have more opportunities to guide the offense himself. If head coach Frank Vogel reduces minutes for key players but wants to keep one of LeBron or Davis on the floor, the All-Star forwards won't be together as often.

Yes, it's likely only temporary if that happens; the postseason rotation will be heavily reliant on top players. But these regular-season minutes could be the spark to bring out that next level of production that Dudley sees in Davis.

Vogel, too, has high expectations for Davis.

"There is an element that with LeBron out there, maybe [balance is] not always needed, but when we get into the playoff environment, we're going to need everybody at their best, and I expect to see some terrific performances from him," Vogel said of Davis, per Mike Trudell of the team's official website.

As always, the primary concern with Davis is health.

Nagging injuries have sidelined him throughout an eight-year career. This season alone, he missed eight games because of ailments to his right ankle, right knee, tailbone and right shoulder.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the extended layoff has provided Davis with a chance to rest and recover.

"I feel 100 percent healthy," Davis said Thursday, according to Mark Medina of USA Today Sports. "Well, I don't feel, I am. I feel like I'm ready, ready to go."

Davis will return to the court July 30 when the Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers. And since center Dwight Howard might not join the Lakers in Orlando to resume the season, Davis' performance and role will be monitored closely.

The baseline expectation is an All-Star playing like one. Dudley, however, is only raising the bar for Davis.

