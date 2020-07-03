Celtics' Gordon Hayward Says Foot Injury Still Bothering Him Ahead of Restart

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward said Friday that he is still feeling the effects of a left foot injury that hampered him earlier in the season.

Hayward said in a call with reporters that while his foot has improved, it is still bothering him to some degree:

"I wish that I had an answer to why it is a little sore. I think a lot of it relates to just the injury that I had. I've been training pretty much this whole time. Not full go obviously, since I haven't had a court the whole time, but I have been trying to stay fit. I've been resting but at the same time not resting. Kind of like a maintenance type thing. Everything is definitely a lot better, there is no doubt about that. For sure, I'm feeling great, it's just the foot still is a little sore. It is what it is."

Hayward has nerve issues in the foot that have persisted despite the 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By the time the season resumes in Orlando, Florida, on July 30, players will have had more than four months off.

Hayward's lingering foot ailment is a result of the gruesome ankle injury he suffered during the first game of the 2017-18 season.

The 30-year-old noted that rest and cortisone shots didn't seem to help the foot much, saying in December that it has been difficult to pin down exactly what the problem is: "That's kind of been the frustrating piece is that we haven't figured out exactly what the issue is. Structurally my foot is fine."

After missing essentially the entire 2017-18 season, Hayward returned to play 72 games last season, but he clearly wasn't the same player who was named an All-Star for the first time in 2016-17, his final season with the Utah Jazz.

Last season, Hayward averaged just 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and he played only 25.9 minutes per game and made 18 starts.

Although the foot issue and a broken hand cost Hayward some time this season, he has looked far better in 45 games with averages of 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

When the season resumes, the Celtics will be among the top contenders to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, as they are third behind only the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors with a 43-21 record.

Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown were all having big years before the season was suspended, and if they can keep up their level of production, then Boston will be a big-time threat regardless of Hayward's status.

Even if head coach Brad Stevens reduces Hayward's 33.4 minutes per game a bit, he can contribute a great deal by giving the Celtics about 25 good minutes per night.