Oklahoma State Review Finds 'No Signs or Indication' of Racism from Mike Gundy

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder announced an internal review of head football coach Mike Gundy "uncovered no signs or indication of racism."

The review came after star running back Chuba Hubbard threatened to boycott the team once Gundy was seen wearing a shirt featuring the logo of far-right network One America News.

Other Cowboys teammates stood by Hubbard after his announcement on social media.

"This afternoon has been very disturbing," Holder said at the time, per Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. "The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern."

Former Oklahoma State linebacker Patrick Macon also referenced a negative situation with Gundy on Twitter, saying the coach threatened to send him "back to the hood."

Gundy later apologized for wearing the OAN shirt after a meeting with team members:

He also had a side-by-side video with Hubbard, indicating they had moved past their issues:

The review from the athletic director indicated they don't believe this is a systemic problem for Gundy. It also likely puts to bed any concerns about his future with the program.