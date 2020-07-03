Knicks Rumors: Latest on Doc Rivers 2021 Head Coach Buzz, Kevin Knox Trade

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are deep into their search for a new head coach, and it's no secret that Tom Thibodeau is the front-runner for the position.

Knicks legend Patrick Ewing—who has played under and worked with Thibodeau—has given his full support to the favorite, saying he would "be a great candidate for that job."

The 62-year-old has some competition for the role, though, as there are a total of 11 candidates, including Kenny Atkinson, Mike Brown, and Jason Kidd, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

But what are the chances New York retains interim coach Mike Miller for another year and goes after someone like Doc Rivers in 2021?

It sounds ridiculous, but events in the NBA in recent years have proved that almost anything is possible.

For one, Miller is one of the candidates reportedly interviewing for the position, according to Charania.

He wrote: "Miller is expected to receive an interview when the Knicks do start formally talking to prospective head coaches, according to league sources, after stabilizing the team following a 4-18 start that led to David Fizdale's firing."

So, there's definitely a chance we could see Miller on the bench next season. And maybe, if he's able to lead the Knicks to an impressive season, we'll see him secure that spot past the end of next year.

However, it's equally possible the Knicks are just waiting another year to go after another candidate who isn't available right now, such as Rivers.

"I have been told it's entirely possible that Mike Miller might be kept for another year and then after that, you go and you get Doc Rivers away from the Clippers," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith told the Bart and Hahn Show on Wednesday (h/t Jeffrey Bellone of Fansided).

Since Rivers signed a long-term contract extension with the Clippers in 2019, it seems unlikely he would leave championship contenders for a team that may not even be competitive in the next few years.

In addition to a coaching change, New York could also see a roster mix-up.

While RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are the core of this future Knicks team—and will surely be the centerpieces the new coach works around—the same cannot be said for forward Kevin Knox.

"Kevin Knox, for whatever reason, has yet to gain traction within the Knicks," Charania said in an interview for Stadium. "His future could very well be up in the air going into next year. It'll be interesting to see if they do dangle him in trade talks and how far that does go."

The 20-year-old was picked ninth overall in the 2018 draft and played valuable minutes in his rookie season, averaging 12.8 points in 28.8 minutes in 57 starts.

However, that changed drastically in the 2019-20 season, when Knox saw himself playing only 17.9 minutes off the bench and starting just four games. He averaged just 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds on 36.7 percent shooting.

After a disappointing second season, it's not unimaginable that the Kentucky product could find himself on the market.

With so many questions, it will be interesting to see who the Knicks choose to lead the team by the end of the month, and what they do in the offseason following the "bubble." Will they be contenders in the 2020-21 season?

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.