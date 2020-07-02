Hal Steinbrenner Says He Expects Fans at Yankee Stadium at Some Point in 2020

John Woike/Associated Press

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is holding out hope the team will be able to host fans at Yankee Stadium this season.

In an interview with YES Network's Meredith Marakovits (h/t The Athletic's Lindsey Adler), Steinbrenner said, "I do expect to see fans in our stadium at some point to some degree, and that's going to be a great day as well."

Steinbrenner estimated the maximum capacity "at first" will be limited to 20-30 percent of what Yankee Stadium can normally hold.

Major League Baseball's return-to-play agreement with the players union doesn't include a uniform policy on fans in the stands, but Commissioner Rob Manfred does maintain authority on the situation.

Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, MLB issued a statement about the potential for fans to be allowed in stadiums this season: "The commissioner has made no decisions regarding permitting fans at games. The decision will be based both on whether local health authorities approve fans to attend games and whether our medical advisors believe it is appropriate to do so."

That came after the Texas Rangers were preparing to sell up to 20,000 tickets to games after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would permit sports venues to allow 25 percent capacity.

Abbott has since pumped the breaks on Texas' reopening in the wake of a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has encouraged sports leagues to resume in the state without fans and hasn't indicated when fans may be able to attend.

The Yankees will take part in their first formal workout Friday at Yankee Stadium leading up to the start of the regular season, which will reportedly include an Opening Day matchup with the Washington Nationals on July 23.