Ex-Auburn HC Tommy Tuberville's US Senate Campaign Bus Catches Fire in Alabama

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

When you're running for public office, it might feel like a foreboding sign when your campaign bus catches fire.

That's what happened to former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. According to AL.com's Ashley Remkus, the fire began Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on a stretch of I-59 near Hammondville, Alabama.

Paul Shashy, Tuberville's campaign manager, attempted to make light of the situation.

"Coach Tuberville's candidacy has obviously caught fire with voters...and our bus has, too," Shashy said, per Remkus. "We are thankful that no one was hurt in the incident and for the remarkable first responders who assisted immediately."

Tuberville is running against Jeff Sessions in the July 14 runoff election to challenge incumbent Doug Jones for a U.S. Senate seat. While Tuberville doesn't have Sessions' experience in politics, he secured an endorsement from Donald Trump in the spring.

The 65-year-old spent 21 seasons as a college football head coach. Most memorably, he led Auburn for 10 years, guiding the Tigers to a 13-0 campaign in 2004.