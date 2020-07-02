Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Says Contract Option Didn't Factor into Playing NBA Restart

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2020

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan runs the offense against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. San Antonio won 104-103. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan will play when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes in Orlando, Florida, this month, but he said Thursday that his contract had nothing to do with the decision.

According to Paul Garcia of Project Spurs, DeRozan said, "I never think about the next year." 

DeRozan has a player option for next season, meaning he could become a free agent once the Spurs' 2019-20 season ends.

Each of the 22 remaining teams will play eight more regular-season games beginning on July 30. After that, the playoffs will be held with the top eight teams in each conference qualifying.

The Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference at 27-36, and they trail the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies by four games. If the ninth-place team in a conference finishes within four games of the eighth-place team when the regular-season ends, then the ninth-place team will be afforded an opportunity to reach the postseason.

Should that happen, the No. 8 seed will have beat the No. 9 seed once to qualify and the ninth seed will have to beat the eighth seed twice to qualify.

For the Spurs, a remarkable streak is on the line, as they have reached the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons under head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs would be expected to get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers even if they do make it, so it would be understandable if DeRozan wanted to protect himself from injury by sitting out.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Even so, DeRozan told reporters that he has no "hesitancy" about playing. He also told reporters that he intends to find ways to help the social movement from the NBA bubble in Orlando.

When discussing the factors that went into his decision to either play or sit out, DeRozan told Garcia: "For me, it's about the times we're living in."

DeRozan is one of many NBA players who have been outspoken about racial inequality, social injustice and police brutality in the United States since 46-year-old Black man George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

If San Antonio is going to have any chance of reaching the playoffs, it will need some strong performances from DeRozan, who is a four-time All-Star and was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season before it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that DeRozan plans to decline his player option for next season if he can't work out a new contract with the Spurs.

If that turns out to be true, DeRozan could be on the verge of playing his final eight games as a member of the Spurs.

Related

    Kobe Honored on 2K Cover

    Third and final NBA 2K21 cover pays tribute to Lakers legend with the 'Mamba Forever' edition

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Honored on 2K Cover

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba's Shot Has Finally Come

    Kemba tells B/R he joined Boston for this moment and now has a chance to do something he’s never done in the NBA: win📲

    @YaronWeitzman will be in the comments answering your questionst at 5:30 ET

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba's Shot Has Finally Come

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Top 'NBA Jam' Duo ✌️

    The best Spurs pairing to celebrate NBA Jam

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Every NBA Team's Top 'NBA Jam' Duo ✌️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Grading Top 2019 Free-Agent Signings 🖋️

    Looking back at the biggest deals signed one year ago

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Re-Grading Top 2019 Free-Agent Signings 🖋️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report