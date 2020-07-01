Browns' Jarvis Landry Announces Foundation to Aid Families in Cleveland, More

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry has established a new foundation to help support families in Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans—the two cities where he's played in the NFL and the area in Louisiana where he grew up.

The Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation is the result of a period of self-reflection for Landry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and protests over systemic racism that have taken place nationwide. He hopes to have the nonprofit hosting events next summer.

Landry is no stranger to philanthropic endeavors.

After the 2019 season, Cleveland nominated him for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and he has been dedicated to raising awareness of cystic fibrosis in his spare time. Last season, he served as co-chair of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Taste of the Browns, helping raise more than 1.4 million meals for families in Northeast Ohio.

"Jarvis brings such a great passion and energy to everything he does, and that has allowed him to not only be exceptional as a football player but also as a leader and as a man," Browns general manager John Dorsey said after Landry was nominated for the award. "Like the great Walter Payton, he is reliable and consistently inspires others to be their best, which is why it is fitting for him to receive this special honor."

The Miami Dolphins drafted Landry with the No. 63 overall pick in 2014 after his stellar junior season at LSU.

After he spent his first four NFL seasons in Miami—including a 2017 season where he led the league in receptions with 112—the Dolphins sent him to the Browns in a sign-and-trade.

Now in Cleveland, he's working to become as valuable off the field as he is on it.

Landry recorded a career-high 1,174 yards last year with six touchdowns. He'll remain a key piece of a Browns team looking for its first winning season since 2007, but that's now second to his impact in the communities where he previously played football.