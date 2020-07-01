Video: Antonio Brown Runs Routes at Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's Field

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Anytime Antonio Brown—currently a free agent—works out with current NFL players, fans start speculating about a potential return to the NFL. On Wednesday, the speculation will be centered on Brown and the Seattle Seahawks after the wide receiver spent time running routes with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported last week that the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have had internal discussions about potentially signing Brown, so there might be some fire to this current smoke.

Brown could be facing a suspension after he pleaded no-contest to burglary with battery and two misdemeanor charges this month. That landed him two years' probation and 100 hours of community service. The NFL is also investigating him for allegations of sexual assault and rape by one woman, as well as sending intimidating texts to another woman who said he made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Brown hasn't played in the NFL since he spent one game with the New England Patriots in 2019, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown before he was released.

He spent the previous nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro before he was dealt to the then-Oakland Raiders prior to the 2019 season. He was released by the Raiders before he played a game.