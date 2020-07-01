Rockets Rumors: Luc Mbah a Moute to Sign Contract After Thabo Sefolosha Opt-out

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Luc Mbah a Moute #12 of the LA Clippers looks on during an open practice at the Galen Center on October 08, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly planning to sign Luc Mbah a Moute as a replacement for Thabo Sefolosha, who is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando.  

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Mbah a Moute news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sefolosha's decision to sit out earlier Wednesday.

Mbah a Moute has been out of the NBA throughout the 2019-20 season. He worked out for the Rockets in March, a week before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

