Rockets Rumors: Luc Mbah a Moute to Sign Contract After Thabo Sefolosha Opt-out

Rockets Rumors: Luc Mbah a Moute to Sign Contract After Thabo Sefolosha Opt-outJuly 1, 2020
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images
The Houston Rockets are reportedly planning to sign Luc Mbah a Moute as a replacement for Thabo Sefolosha, who is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Mbah a Moute news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sefolosha's decision to sit out earlier Wednesday.
Mbah a Moute has been out of the NBA throughout the 2019-20 season. He worked out for the Rockets in March, a week before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
