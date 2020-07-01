Rockets Rumors: Luc Mbah a Moute to Sign Contract After Thabo Sefolosha Opt-out

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly planning to sign Luc Mbah a Moute as a replacement for Thabo Sefolosha, who is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Mbah a Moute news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sefolosha's decision to sit out earlier Wednesday.

Mbah a Moute has been out of the NBA throughout the 2019-20 season. He worked out for the Rockets in March, a week before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

