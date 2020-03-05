Rockets Rumors: Luc Mbah a Moute Works out for Houston, Last Played in 2018

The Houston Rockets reportedly worked out free-agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute on Wednesday, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Mbah a Moute played for the Rockets during the 2017-18 season and has not played in an NBA game since appearing in four contests with the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

The 33-year-old missed almost all of last season and this season after undergoing a partial medial meniscectomy on his left knee last year.

