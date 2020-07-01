Vogel: Lakers Don't Intend to Replace Dwight Howard on Roster Ahead of Restart

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Head coach Frank Vogel revealed Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers "don't have any intention" of filling Dwight Howard's roster spot, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, with the veteran center's status for the NBA restart still up in the air.

"We've been in communication with Dwight the whole way. We don't know what the level of participation is yet," Vogel added, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. "He wants to play. We're hopeful he's able to join us. We're hopeful and optimistic that he'll be able to join us in Orlando."

Howard is grieving the death of Melissa Rios, the mother of his six-year-old son David, who died after an epileptic seizure. He was also one of the players who publicly questioned whether the NBA's return to action at Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort in late July would distract from the protests happening around the globe and the efforts to end systemic racism and police brutality.

"We are going to continue to work through those extenuating circumstances with Dwight, support him, support his six-year-old son and hope for the best that he would be a part of our roster in Orlando," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Tuesday. "But that will be a continued process."

Howard, 34, has played well for the Lakers in a reserve role behind starting center JaVale McGee, averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game. His absence would be felt if he opts out of playing in Orlando.

But for Howard, his son comes first.

"I do want to play basketball but my son right now needs me more than anything," Howard told reporters Friday. "Because this is a situation I would never expect, nobody would ever expect. Especially right now in this pandemic. So it's just kind of given me some more perspective on life."

If Howard doesn't play, the Lakers will be down two key contributors, with Avery Bradley skipping the restart because of health concerns with his young son. The Lakers did add another player with that roster spot, however, signing veteran guard J.R. Smith officially signing with the team Wednesday.