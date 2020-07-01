Morgan Scalley to Remain as Utah DC After Investigation into Racist Text

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and head football coach Kyle Whittingham announced Wednesday defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on the Utes staff after an investigation into his use of a racial slur in a 2013 text message to a prospective recruit. 

Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk provided the full statement, which noted Scalley will be required to complete diversity and inclusion education, had his pay cut and had his head-coach-in-waiting title removed:

Scalley admitted to using the slur in a statement after being suspended indefinitely in early June, calling it a "terrible mistake."

"I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present," he said. "I am truly sorry, and I own up to the hurtful effects of my choice. Through my actions and words going forward, I will demonstrate that my use of that slur in 2013 does not reflect or define who I am or what I stand for. My action is indefensible and I will use my voice and position to bring about meaningful and much-needed change."

Former Utah cornerback Ryan Lacy also alleged Scalley had called him the N-word, but others, like former Utes safety Julian Blackmon, came to the coach's defense.

Scalley is entering his 13th season on the school's coaching staff. He became defensive coordinator in 2016.

Utah is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign Sept. 3 against BYU.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    The findings and report from Utah's review of Morgan Scalley

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    The findings and report from Utah's review of Morgan Scalley

    UteZone.com
    via UteZone.com

    Utah's Morgan Scalley reinstated following investigation

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Utah's Morgan Scalley reinstated following investigation

    UteZone.com
    via UteZone.com

    Build Your CFB Program for $15 💵

    Pick one from each category and drop your program in the comments section 💬 Tap to see how our writers made this board ⬇️

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Build Your CFB Program for $15 💵

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Utah football picks up commitment from Florida running back Ricky Parks

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Utah football picks up commitment from Florida running back Ricky Parks

    Shane.Roberts
    via Block U