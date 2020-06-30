Rockets' Austin Rivers: 2020 NBA Finals Will Be 1 of 'Toughest' Titles Ever Won

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 10: Austin Rivers #25 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 10, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers believes the circumstances of the 2019-20 NBA season—from a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic to restarting play quarantined from the general public at Walt Disney World in Orlando—will require this year's champions to be particularly resilient.  

He told B/R's Taylor Rooks that this year's title will be "one of the toughest championships ever won."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Unlikely to Allow Victims' Names on Jerseys

    NBA is not likely to put police brutality victims' names on jerseys with concerns of causing families more pain

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Unlikely to Allow Victims' Names on Jerseys

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver 'Pretty Confident' in NBA's Restart Plan

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Adam Silver 'Pretty Confident' in NBA's Restart Plan

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Are the Small-Ball Rockets Sleeper Contenders in the NBA’s Restart?

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Are the Small-Ball Rockets Sleeper Contenders in the NBA’s Restart?

    Jonathan Tjarks
    via The Ringer

    3 Pels Players Have COVID-19

    David Griffin confirms three unnamed Pelicans players are self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    3 Pels Players Have COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report