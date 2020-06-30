Rockets' Austin Rivers: 2020 NBA Finals Will Be 1 of 'Toughest' Titles Ever Won

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers believes the circumstances of the 2019-20 NBA season—from a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic to restarting play quarantined from the general public at Walt Disney World in Orlando—will require this year's champions to be particularly resilient.

He told B/R's Taylor Rooks that this year's title will be "one of the toughest championships ever won."

