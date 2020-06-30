Yankees' Brian Cashman: MLB Teams Can't Disclose Placing Players on COVID-19 IL

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman listens as Gerrit Cole is introduced as the newest New York Yankees player during a baseball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in New York. The pitcher agreed to a 9-year $324 million contract. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Tuesday that MLB teams will not be allowed to disclose whether a player is placed on the injured list due to COVID-19.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the union has pushed for a right to privacy among its players, leaving it to them to disclose whether they are out of the lineup due to contracting the virus. Several players have tested positive for COVID-19 since teams began reconvening for next month's beginning of the 2020 season but few player names have been made public.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

