Nets Finish Paying Deron Williams' $98M Contract 5 Years After Stretch Provision

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Deron Williams last played in the NBA in 2017 and hasn't played for the Brooklyn Nets since 2015, but the team still paid the point guard the final installment of his deal Tuesday to finally complete his contract with the organization, according to Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily.

Williams had initially signed a five-year, $98-million contract in 2012 after three straight All-Star selections, although his play quickly declined.

After averaging just 13.0 points and 6.6 assists per game in 2014-15, the Nets waived him with two years and about $43 million remaining on the deal. Using the stretch provision, the two sides agreed to a buyout that paid the guard $5.5 million over each of the past five years.

Williams eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks to make an additional $14.4 million over the next two years, per Spotrac. He last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the squad reach the 2017 NBA finals.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn didn't benefit much from the buyout, going from the playoffs in 2015 to three straight losing seasons.