Nets Finish Paying Deron Williams' $98M Contract 5 Years After Stretch Provision

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

BROOKLYN, NJ - MAY 01: Deron Williams #8 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Atlanta Hawks during game six in the first round of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on May 1, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Hawks defeated the Nets 111-87 to win the best of seven series 4 games to 2. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Deron Williams last played in the NBA in 2017 and hasn't played for the Brooklyn Nets since 2015, but the team still paid the point guard the final installment of his deal Tuesday to finally complete his contract with the organization, according to Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily.

Williams had initially signed a five-year, $98-million contract in 2012 after three straight All-Star selections, although his play quickly declined. 

After averaging just 13.0 points and 6.6 assists per game in 2014-15, the Nets waived him with two years and about $43 million remaining on the deal. Using the stretch provision, the two sides agreed to a buyout that paid the guard $5.5 million over each of the past five years.

Williams eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks to make an additional $14.4 million over the next two years, per Spotrac. He last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the squad reach the 2017 NBA finals.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn didn't benefit much from the buyout, going from the playoffs in 2015 to three straight losing seasons.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    3 Pels Players Have COVID-19

    David Griffin confirms three unnamed Pelicans players are self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    3 Pels Players Have COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Reopen Practice Facility

    Brooklyn's facility has reopened after being closed for 'several days'

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Report: Nets Reopen Practice Facility

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Is NBA 2K21 Cover Star

    Watch Lillard react to being one of three 2K21 cover athletes: ‘I made it’ 👉🎥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Is NBA 2K21 Cover Star

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Won't Travel with Nets When NBA Restarts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Won't Travel with Nets When NBA Restarts

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report