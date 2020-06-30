Kurt Warner Compares Cam Newton Signing with Patriots to His Own Career

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Kurt Warner believes that Cam Newton joining the New England Patriots is comparable to the situation that he found himself in after the 2003 season.

In an article on NFL.com, the Hall of Fame quarterback explained why the "perception is NOT always reality" when it comes to quarterbacks being thought of as injury-prone:

"I was given two more opportunities—with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals—to prove that the overriding perception of me as a player was not accurate. I was able to return to form, playing at a Pro Bowl level and reaching the Super Bowl once more."

"Knowing Cam's track record and the competitor that lies within him, I would not be surprised if he once again rose to the top of the league."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that Newton agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Patriots.

Schefter also noted on his podcast that the Cleveland Browns were the only other team that spoke with Newton, but the Patriots were the only one that offered the 2015 NFL MVP a contract.

There are questions about Newton's durability coming off two injury-plagued seasons. The 31-year-old missed the final two games of the 2018 season before undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in January 2019. He only played two games in 2019 because of a Lisfranc injury that he had surgery on last December.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Warner, 49, had a meteoric rise with the St. Louis Rams, winning NFL MVP in 1999 and leading the franchise to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans. He won another MVP award in 2001, but injuries limited him to nine games total in 2002-03 before the Rams released him.

After spending one year as a placeholder for the New York Giants before Eli Manning was ready, Warner eventually found his footing again with the Arizona Cardinals. The 34-year-old led them to consecutive playoff appearances in 2008-09, including a trip to Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Newton's resurgence looks anything like Warner's did with the Cardinals or if Newton is the quarterback he was before injuries limited him, the Patriots will find themselves in a very familiar position of competing for a championship in 2020.