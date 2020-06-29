Nets' DeAndre Jordan Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss NBA Restart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Chicago Bulls in the second half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan announced Monday he won't be traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season after he tested positive for COVID-19.  

Earlier in the day, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie confirmed to The Athletic's Shams Charania he had tested positive. Dinwiddie said he was still unsure whether he'd be able to travel with his teammates to Walt Disney World Resort and participate in the resumed season.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

