Nets' DeAndre Jordan Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss NBA Restart

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan announced Monday he won't be traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie confirmed to The Athletic's Shams Charania he had tested positive. Dinwiddie said he was still unsure whether he'd be able to travel with his teammates to Walt Disney World Resort and participate in the resumed season.

