Ranking the Best 2-Sport Athletes of the Last 50 Years

Kyler Murray: Football and Baseball

Shortly before he won a Heisman Trophy as Oklahoma's quarterback in 2018, Kyler Murray heard his name called as a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics. He ultimately passed on baseball after the Arizona Cardinals selected him No. 1 overall. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Marquise Goodwin: Football and Track

Through 2019, Marquise Goodwin has seven years of NFL experience with more than 3,000 all-purpose yards. The wide receiver is set to join the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Goodwin also finished 10th in long jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Jeff Samardzija: Baseball and Football

Jeff Samardzija earned All-American honors as a receiver for Notre Dame in the mid-2000s. However, the Chicago Cubs selected him in the fifth round of the 2006 draft. Samardzija chose baseball and earned an All-Star nod in 2014, and he cracked $100 million in career earnings in 2019, per Spotrac.

Travis Pastrana: Moto X and Rally Car

The daredevil of the 2000s, Travis Pastrana defied the known limits of motocross with double backflips and any number of absurd tricks. He won 17 career X Games medals, including four in rally car. He later competed in the NASCAR Nationwide Series too.

Tom Glavine: Baseball and Hockey

In 1984, the Los Angeles Kings used a fourth-round pick on Tom Glavine, who racked up 47 goals and 47 assists as a senior in high school. But the center hung up the skates and focused on pitching. Glavine headed to the Atlanta Braves, winning two Cy Youngs and earning a place in the Hall of Fame.

Herschel Walker: Football and Bobsled

Midway through a 12-year NFL career, Herschel Walker represented the United States at the 1992 Olympics. He finished ninth in bobsled with teammate Brian Shimer. Walker ranks 12th in NFL history with 18,168 all-purpose yards. He later went on to become an MMA fighter.

Danny Ainge: Basketball and Baseball

Danny Ainge is best recognized for his playing and executive careers with the Boston Celtics. He also logged 711 plate appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1979-81. Ainge left baseball for basketball in 1981, winning two NBA titles and earning an All-Star nod in 1988. Little known fact: He is the only athlete ever to be named a high school All-American in three sports: basketball, baseball and football.

