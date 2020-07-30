Re-Drafting the 2016 NFL Draft

0 of 31

Jon Durr/Getty Images

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 28, 2016?

In our opinion, you'd end up with three quarterbacks in the top four but none for the rest of Round 1.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes three signal-callers, two running backs, four wide receivers, one tight end, seven offensive linemen, nine front-seven defenders and five defensive backs.

Note: There are only 31 selections because the New England Patriots forfeited their first-round pick as part of their penalty for the Deflategate scandal.

(Excludes draft-day trades.)