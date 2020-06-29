Lakers' Updated Depth Chart After Report JR Smith Expected to Sign Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will add more experience to their roster heading into the restarted 2019-20 NBA season with the expected signing of JR Smith, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The guard will replace Avery Bradley, who decided to opt out of the games at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex just outside of Orlando, Florida. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Lakers were moving toward a deal with Smith as soon as Bradley made his decision.

It creates a reshuffled lineup for a team hoping to compete for a title.

Lakers Depth Chart

PG: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JR Smith

SF: Danny Green, Jared Dudley

PF: Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris

C: JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard

