Report: Knicks Were LeBron James' 1st Choice in 2010, Meeting Was 'A Disaster'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

LeBron James' interest in the New York Knicks spans more than a decade. 

In 2010, the Knicks had their best chance to acquire him. They were flush with cap space after tanking for the express purpose of signing James and other high-profile free agents that July. 

Unfortunately for the Knicks, that summer will forever go down as one of the biggest disappointments in franchise history after bungling their meeting with James despite being considered the "favorites" in league circles.

"From everyone I've talked to in the know since then, it's clear that the Knicks were the first choice," The Ringer's Bill Simmons said on his podcast. "It was basically the Knicks' to lose, and they just couldn't stay out of their own way. The stories are legendary."

The meeting, which Simmons described as a "disaster," went so poorly that James did not grant the Knicks a second chance to sit down before signing with the Miami Heat. While the Knicks went all-in on glitz in their presentation—even hiring James Gandolfini and Edie Falco to reprise their roles as Tony and Carmela Soprano—their pitch was completely lacking in long-term vision on the court.

"Dolan was Dolan. they didn't have anything prepared. It just couldn't have gone worse by all accounts. It was a disaster. I think at that point, combined with the decade the Knicks just had, I think those guys were just like 'f--k it,'" Simmons said.

The Knicks had around $34 million in cap space heading into the summer of 2010, which would have been enough to land two max free agents with a little maneuvering. Adding the third piece to the Big Three would have required a sign-and-trade, but the Knicks had promising young players like Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler and Timofey Mozgov who could have been enticing to rebuilding teams in Toronto and Cleveland.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Ultimately, the failure falls on Knicks management, which has been among the worst in the NBA for most of the 21st century. The Knicks scrambled to overpay Amar'e Stoudemire despite his knees not being covered by insurance and then jettisoned their young talent for Carmelo Anthony in 2011, who at the time was just months away from unrestricted free agency.

Knicks fans, meanwhile, got their lone chance to live out the dream of James signing with the Knicks in NBA 2K14.

Related

    How Bulls Tried to Land LeBron

    Joakim Noah was tasked with recruiting LBJ, Wade and Bosh in 2010 but LeBron never returned Noah's call (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Bulls Tried to Land LeBron

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Ranks the Flukiest All-Stars

    There are some weird ones in here

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    B/R Ranks the Flukiest All-Stars

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Mailbag: What would you do as the team's GM?

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Mailbag: What would you do as the team's GM?

    SNY
    via SNY

    Rookies Who Could Thrive in Orlando Bubble

    B/R ranks the rookies who will shine in NBA restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rookies Who Could Thrive in Orlando Bubble

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report