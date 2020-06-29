Winners and Losers of Cam Newton Signing with New England Patriots

0 of 6

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The NFL world didn't have much to talk about as teams wrapped up virtual OTAs until the New England Patriots woke everyone out of their early summer slumbers on Sunday, signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

New England's headline acquisition drowned out the news about its penalties following an investigation of the team's television crew. As a result of the probe, the Patriots cannot film games in 2020, they lose a 2021 third-round pick, and they must pay a $1.1 million fine, per Schefter.

Beyond that, the Patriots can find solace in their ability to land Newton for $7.5 million, which is a shrewd deal when you consider the club had limited cap space ($1.3 million, per Over the Cap).

For a low price, New England potentially changed its 2020 outlook for the better on a large scale. On the flip side, a few teams and one specific player may not see this move as good news.

We'll take a look at the biggest winners and losers of the Newton signing.