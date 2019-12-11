Panthers' Cam Newton Undergoes 'Successful' Foot Surgery on Lisfranc Injury

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent "successful" foot surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury on Monday, interim coach Perry Fewell announced Wednesday.

"I can tell you it was successful and he's back home in Atlanta rehabbing," Fewell said, per ESPN's David Newton. "Everything looked good from that standpoint, and that is about as much as I know."

Newton initially suffered a left foot sprain during a preseason contest on Aug. 22. Though he was able to start each of the first two games of the regular season, he has been sidelined since reaggravating his foot injury on Sept. 12.

The dual-threat star met with a foot specialist last month as his injury failed to properly heal on its own. Carolina subsequently placed the three-time Pro Bowler on injured reserve on Nov. 5. Less than a week later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 10 that Newton was considering surgery, which would feature a recovery timetable of eight to 10 weeks.

It was not until Dec. 4 that a final decision on the operation was revealed.

The surgery comes at a time when the 2015 NFL MVP faces an uncertain NFL future. Newton, 30, has one year and $18.6 million remaining on his contract. Amid the injury and struggles (0-8 in his last eight starts), Rapoport reported last month it is "highly unlikely" the veteran quarterback will remain with the Panthers in 2020.

Rapoport reported Sunday that the Panthers are expected to shop Newton during the offseason in hopes of landing a "large deal."

Carolina has fallen out of playoff contention under backup Kyle Allen, as it has lost five in a row and six of seven.