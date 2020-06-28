Yankees News: Ex-Rays INF Matt Duffy Signs Minor League Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays infielder Matt Duffy is getting another shot after the Texas Rangers released him from a minor league contract earlier Sunday.

The New York Yankees announced they're adding the 2015 Rookie of the Year runner-up to their 60-man roster as training camp 2.0 prepares to open on July 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.