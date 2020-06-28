Justin Anderson, Nets Agree to Contract Following Wilson Chandler Opt-out

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal with free-agent forward Justin Anderson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This news comes after Wilson Chandler reportedly opted out of playing in the NBA's reboot in Orlando, Florida, beginning July 30, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the Nets were allowed to add a replacement player to fill the roster.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Anderson was a hot commodity with "several teams" expressing interest in signing the 26-year-old.

He will make $196,288 as a substitute player, per Marks.

Anderson's only three games in the NBA this season came with the Nets after signing a 10-day contract in January. He played 17 total minutes in that span, scoring just three points.

The forward later joined the Long Island Nets in the G League, averaging 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 16 appearances. Prior to that, he played 15 games with the Toronto Raptors' G League affiliate after the Washington Wizards waived him in October, putting up similar numbers.

The 2015 first-round draft pick has had limited success since entering the NBA, but he has showed he can provide value when given an opportunity. His best stretch came with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016-17, when he averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 24 appearances.

Though his shooting remained inconsistent, Anderson contributed with his defense at each of his four NBA stops.

It could be enough to help replace Chandler, who was struggling himself with a career-low 5.9 points per game.

The Nets enter the season restart seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 record. They're a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic, who hold the final playoff spot.

