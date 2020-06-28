Former Bulls PF Nikola Mirotic Wins MVP of Spain's ACB League with FC Barcelona

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

When Nikola Mirotic spurned lucrative NBA offers to return to Spain, FC Barcelona made him Europe's highest-paid basketball player.

Suffice it to say the move paid off for both sides.

Mirotic was named Liga ACB's Most Valuable Player on Saturday after averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals on his way to leading Barcelona to the playoffs. The team beat San Pablo Burgos on Sunday to advance to the ACB final. Barcelona also won the Catalan League championship in September.

"You can see it in my face, in my smile. It was a good surprise, it brightened my day," Mirotic said, per Eurohoops. "The MVP award for me means a collective work of the team. This award goes to all my teammates who have helped me to be better every day. Each game has helped me to feel good. And of course to the coaching staff who have managed to put me in the best position that I feel effective. And also for all those who support us, the fans."

Mirotic joins Darryl Middleton, Arvydas Sabonis, Luis Scola and Felipe Reyes as the only multi-time MVPs in ACB history. He previously won the award in 2013 while with Real Madrid.

Mirotic spent the previous five seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.