NBA, NBPA Announce Finalized Plan for Season Restart on July 30 in Orlando

After weeks of speculation, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association have announced they've come to an agreement on a finalized plan to restart the regular season, including officially locking in the restart date.

In a joint announcement, the league and players confirmed the season will resume on July 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with 22 teams competing and no fans allowed in attendance.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver included a statement in the announcement:

"We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues. We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections."

The agreement also states that the full schedule and national television matchups will be announced on Friday night, with the league "and its broadcast and technology partners ... collaborating to enhance game telecasts and bring fans an immersive, interactive viewing experience."

Information about the NBA's return date has been reported since the board of governors and players voted to approve the restart plan earlier this month.

Per CBS Sports' Sam Quinn, mandatory individual workouts will begin on July 1, with teams traveling to Orlando between July 7-9.

The NBA's one-week transaction window opened on Tuesday, allowing teams to sign eligible free agents and two-way players to bring their roster size up to a maximum of 17 players.

An official start date for the postseason wasn't announced, but the league confirmed the NBA Finals "will end no later than Oct. 13."