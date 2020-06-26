Wake Forest Football HC Dave Clawson to Self-Isolate from Wife Amid COVID-19

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches his team against Louisville in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Louisville won 62-59. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson said Thursday he's going to self-isolate from his wife, cancer survivor Catherine Clawson, for the entire 2020 season beginning with training camp July 12.

Clawson explained his wife is at a higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19 because of her reduced white blood cell count, and it could prove difficult for him to avoid the coronavirus while working alongside the nearly 200 people involved in the Demon Deacons program, per ESPN's David M. Hale.

"When I'm working on a daily basis, coaching 110 to 120 players and having a staff of 50, I don't know how I could go home at night and honestly tell my wife I couldn't have come in contact with [the coronavirus]," he said. "I love coaching, but I love my wife more. There's no way I'm going to do anything that would put her at risk."

                 

