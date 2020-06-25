San Francisco Giants Announce Fan Cutout Program for Games at Oracle Park

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The stands at Oracle Park will look a bit different when the San Francisco Giants play their home games this year.

In a letter to season-ticket holders Thursday, per ESPN, the team announced fans will not be permitted to physically be in the seats due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Giants will let fans submit pictures of themselves to be placed on cutouts that will fill the stadium rather than leave the stands empty.

Season-ticket holders can submit their photos at no cost, while non-season-ticket holders can pay $99 to submit their images to help fill the park.

The team says the cutouts will be made of weatherproof material, and season-ticket holders will have theirs placed as close to their seats as possible.

San Francisco will be playing 30 home games this year as part of MLB's restart plan. The team will face each National League West opponent ten times while facing American League West teams for an additional four games each to make up the schedule.

The season is slated to begin either July 23 or July 24, per MLB.