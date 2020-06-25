San Francisco Giants Announce Fan Cutout Program for Games at Oracle Park

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: An exterior view of Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants play on March 12, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLB have all announced cancellations or postponements of events because of the COVID-19. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The stands at Oracle Park will look a bit different when the San Francisco Giants play their home games this year. 

In a letter to season-ticket holders Thursday, per ESPN, the team announced fans will not be permitted to physically be in the seats due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Giants will let fans submit pictures of themselves to be placed on cutouts that will fill the stadium rather than leave the stands empty. 

Season-ticket holders can submit their photos at no cost, while non-season-ticket holders can pay $99 to submit their images to help fill the park. 

The team says the cutouts will be made of weatherproof material, and season-ticket holders will have theirs placed as close to their seats as possible. 

San Francisco will be playing 30 home games this year as part of MLB's restart plan. The team will face each National League West opponent ten times while facing American League West teams for an additional four games each to make up the schedule. 

The season is slated to begin either July 23 or July 24, per MLB.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Giants Get Creative Replacing Fans in Oracle Park Seats This Season

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Giants Get Creative Replacing Fans in Oracle Park Seats This Season

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Dodgers, Yankees Listed with Highest Win Totals for 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers, Yankees Listed with Highest Win Totals for 2020

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    As Giants Prepare to Train at Home, Big Changes Coming to Oracle Park

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    As Giants Prepare to Train at Home, Big Changes Coming to Oracle Park

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: MLB Teams Can Schedule 3 Spring Training Games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Teams Can Schedule 3 Spring Training Games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report