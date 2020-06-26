Biggest Winners and Losers from NBA's Schedule Release

0 of 9

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The NBA's regular season is officially scheduled to resume July 30.

In a one-hour special on ESPN on Friday, the league revealed the eight reboot games for each of the 22 teams headed to Orlando, Florida.

Generally speaking, no one has it easy between now and the playoffs. Eliminating the NBA's eight worst teams has made the slates naturally more difficult.

But there are a handful of squads returning that are in better shape than others. Some have solid shots to improve seeding. One Western Conference team on the outside looking in could jump into the playoffs.

As we continue to await the actual games, let's break down the new schedule's biggest winners and losers.