Panthers' Matt Rhule 'Would Consider' Kneeling for Protest During Anthem

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hasn't ruled out taking a knee with players during the national anthem this season.

Speaking to NFL" target="_blank">reporters on a Zoom conference call, Rhule acknowledged he "would consider" kneeling to show solidarity with his players and the movement to end systemic racism and police brutality.



"I'm supportive of the cause," he said. "I'm supportive of the movement. I'm supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody."

Rhule is the second head coach who has publicly stated he will at least consider taking a knee. Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle earlier this month he intends to support his players.

"Yeah, I'll take a knee—I'm all for it," O'Brien said. "The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They're not taking a knee because they're against our flag. They're taking a knee because they haven't been treated equally in this country for over 400 years."

There are increasing numbers of NFL players who say they will take a knee during the national anthem prior to games in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Washington running back Adrian Peterson are among the players who have vowed to kneel in protest to police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Rhule is entering his first season as Panthers head coach. He was hired by the team in January after spending the previous three years as Baylor's head coach.