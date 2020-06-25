Report: NBA to Use Law Enforcement, Ex-Special Forces to Enforce Restart Bubble

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

In this Sunday, April 7, 2019, photo, Oracle Arena security guard Curtis Jones passes a basketball from the court to Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry in the players' entrance tunnel prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif. Stephen Curry's pregame tunnel heaves have become such a spectacle at Oracle Arena hundreds of cameras raise in the air to capture the moment.
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA reportedly informed the league's players Thursday that it will use "local, state and federal law enforcement, plus former special operations forces, to secure the bubble in Orlando," Florida, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. 

The NBA will hold a 22-team season restart at the Walt Disney World Resort, starting in late July, with the players being quarantined from the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    NBA legend announces his retirement after 22-year career: ‘I’m officially done’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    See where Vince Carter, Dirk and more go in our re-draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Malcolm Brogdon Has COVID-19

    Pacers guard confirms he tested positive for COVID-19: 'I'm doing well. ... I plan to join my teammates in Orlando'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Malcolm Brogdon Has COVID-19

    Indiana Pacers
    via Indiana Pacers