Report: NBA to Use Law Enforcement, Ex-Special Forces to Enforce Restart Bubble

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA reportedly informed the league's players Thursday that it will use "local, state and federal law enforcement, plus former special operations forces, to secure the bubble in Orlando," Florida, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The NBA will hold a 22-team season restart at the Walt Disney World Resort, starting in late July, with the players being quarantined from the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

