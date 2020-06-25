Lakers' LeBron James 'Incredibly Proud' of SpringHill Co. Raising $100 Million

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James' production company hit a new milestone with $100 million in investments from various companies.

Per Bloomberg's Jason Kelly, SpringHill Entertainment has received investments from Guggenheim Partners LLC, UC Investments, Sister and SC.Holdings to reach the $100 million threshold.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted he's "incredibly proud" of SpringHill Entertainment for the work it has done to build the brand:

James and Maverick Carter, his longtime business partner, founded the production company, which has been prolific in spearheading film and television projects over the past several years.

Notable titles under its banner include documentary movies More than a Game (2008), The Carter Effect (2017) and Shut Up and Dribble (2018); as well as television competition programs The Wall and Million Dollar Mile.



Among its recent credits were the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special for graduating seniors who didn't receive a formal ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the upcoming movie Space Jam 2, with James in a starring role.